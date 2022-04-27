Quick Mediterranean Salads

I adore a salad that is colorful, beautiful, and delicious. If you tell me that it's quick and easy to put together, you have a recipe for love! So you will understand when I say this recipe that can cover a range of side to main dish salad is one of my absolute favorite salads. A tweak here and there can make it your own, but it's always at the ready to fill a gap or the starring role in your dinner plans.

For side salad glory, make it as indicated below - feel free to tweak it a bit by adding sliced red onions and feta, for instance. If you are looking for a main dish salad for your lunch or dinner plans, consider adding shredded chicken or seared tofu … even sautéed salmon or shrimp will be delightful. I like a nice vinaigrette for this salad and sometimes save the oil my tuna packed in oil to shake up a very flavorful dressing quickly. But let's be honest and admit that a dressing from the bottle is also just dandy!

Whether this salad supports the rest of lunch or dinner or takes a starring role, finding ways to include more fresh vegetables in your diet and eat the rainbow is great and that's doubly so when you have one that that takes minutes to bring to the table.