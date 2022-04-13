Panini Tuna Melts

Whether you are looking for a quick lunch or dinner wants to be a sandwich but still warm, I'm sharing this one for you. Tuna melts are a favorite in my house and they happen quickly when I plug in my panini press. In the time it takes to assemble the sandwiches for pressing, the appliance is warm and ready to go. I love tomato in mine, but you can tweak yours to suit your tastes.

A note about tuna: I love getting chunky tuna packed in oil. I drain the oil and save it to make salad dressing and the tuna has so much more texture. I highly recommend giving it a try. If you don't have pickle relish on hand, some capers or chopped olives will do the trick as well. You just want a little briney tang in the mix.

For a meal this simple, I often add a handful of chips, whatever salad I can either put together quickly or have on hand already, and a dill pickle spear. There's a saying in my house: A sandwich isn't a meal unless you add a pickle and I'm not about to disagree!