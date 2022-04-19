Chicken Crunchwraps
Next time you are in the mood for Tex-Mex fast food, consider how fast it can be if you make it at home, use a panini press, and are putting it on a plate in less than half an hour. What's more, you can tweak the fillings to suit your tastes and make it so much healthier than anything wrapped in paper and handed to you through a drive through window.
The version included here is packed with tender chicken and bright vegetables in a bold taco seasoning surrounded by two kinds of shredded cheese. What's not to love? But you can work steak, pork, seafood, and more into these wraps. The method works for all your favorites and this is an excellent way to use leftovers too.
I like to put together a big salad with some tomato, avocado, corn, and crushed tortilla chips on it to serve alongside these wraps. Alternately, you could just have a big 'ol pile of tortilla chips with salsa and guacamole alongside instead. I definitely also recommend a margarita!
Chicken Crunchwraps
- 2 tsp. cooking oil
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into small pieces
- ¼ c. diced onion
- ¼ c. diced pepper (I used red and green for extra color)
- ½ c. diced tomatoes
- 2 T. taco seasoning (I like Penzeys Bold Taco)
- 4 (12-inch) flour tortilla
- ½ c. shredded cheddar cheese
- ¼ chopped black olives
- 1 c. shredded Mexican blend cheese
- 4 tostada shells or a generous handful of tortilla chips
Heat the cooking oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook until it has browned, about 5-7 minutes. Add the onion, pepper, and tomatoes; cook an additional 3 minutes to lightly soften the vegetables. Stir in the taco seasoning; set the chicken mixture aside.
Heat the flour tortillas according to the package instructions. Heat a panini press to medium-high heat.
Working one at a time, place an ⅛ cup of shredded cheddar cheese in the center of each tortilla. Top with a quarter of the chicken mixture, a quarter of the chopped black olives, a quarter of the Mexican cheese blend, and a tostada shell or 3-4 tortilla chips.
Fold the edges of the flour tortilla up and over the center. Continue to work your way around the tortilla, folding as tight as possible.
Carefully transfer the wrap to the hot panini press and close the lid. Cook for 5-7 minutes or until the outside of the wrap is crispy and the cheese on the inside is melted. Serve immediately.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 25 minutes
