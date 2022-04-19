Chicken Crunchwraps

Next time you are in the mood for Tex-Mex fast food, consider how fast it can be if you make it at home, use a panini press, and are putting it on a plate in less than half an hour. What's more, you can tweak the fillings to suit your tastes and make it so much healthier than anything wrapped in paper and handed to you through a drive through window.

The version included here is packed with tender chicken and bright vegetables in a bold taco seasoning surrounded by two kinds of shredded cheese. What's not to love? But you can work steak, pork, seafood, and more into these wraps. The method works for all your favorites and this is an excellent way to use leftovers too.

I like to put together a big salad with some tomato, avocado, corn, and crushed tortilla chips on it to serve alongside these wraps. Alternately, you could just have a big 'ol pile of tortilla chips with salsa and guacamole alongside instead. I definitely also recommend a margarita!