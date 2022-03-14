1 lb. ground beef

½ c. frozen corn

½ c. rinsed, cooked black beans

1 T. taco seasoning (I like Penzeys bold taco)

2 cans (8 oz. each) refrigerated crescent rolls

2 c. shredded cheddar cheese, divided

2 c. finely chopped romaine lettuce

6 oz. quartered grape tomatoes

¼ c. sliced black olives

1 T. extra virgin olive oil

1 T. lime juice

1 tsp. Penzeys southwest seasoning

Preheat the oven to 375°F. In 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook the beef until no longer pink. Add the corn, black beans, and taco seasoning mix. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Unroll both of the cans of crescent dough; separate into 16 triangles. On an ungreased large pizza pan, arrange the triangles in a ring so the short sides of triangles form a 5-inch circle in the center. The dough ring should look like a child's drawing of the sun.

Spoon the beef mixture on the half of each triangle closest to center of ring; sprinkle with some of the grated cheese.

Bring each dough triangle up over the filling, tucking the dough under the bottom layer of dough in the center to secure it. Repeat around the ring until all of the filling is enclosed (some filling might show a little). Sprinkle the top of the ring with the remaining cheese.

Bake the ring 20 to 25 minutes or until the dough is golden brown and thoroughly baked.

While the ring is baking, place the lettuce, tomatoes, and olives in a medium bowl. Combine the olive oil, lime juice, and southwestern seasoning in a small resealable glass jar; shake vigorously to combine. Add the dressing to the vegetables in the bowl and toss well to coat.

After the ring has cooled for 5-10 minutes, add the salad to the center of the ring. Serve any additional salad on the side. To serve, slice a section of the ring and serve alongside a serving of salad.