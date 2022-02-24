Weeknight Shorts: Pork & Bacon Burritos

Whenever my grocery store has a buy one, get one free sale on pork loin roasts, I stock up. They are, of course, wonderful as roasts, but also they make the base for custom-cut pork loin chops and, in this case, wonderful lean pork for everything from stir-fry to burrito fillings. Pairing lean sliced pork loin with thick cut bacon gives a lot of flavor and texture for tucking into burritos, tacos, or mounding atop rice.

I like including chopped onion and a generous helping of salsa in this filling because it's easy and gives you a packed filling. You could also forego the salsa and chop tomatoes, peppers, and more to make your own salsa. For quick cooking purposes, I like using a cup of my favorite salsa. During the height of summer gardening, I might put in the extra time to make salsa or, better yet, use leftover homemade salsa from another meal to make these burritos.

Serving these burritos alongside salsa, guacamole, and chips or black beans and rice. Beyond that, if a margarita is available, I'd have one of those. Lemonade or iced tea are also nice options. If you have some fresh limes, have some to squeeze over your meal and into your beverage. Cheers!