Instant Pot Chai Rice Pudding

I credit my mother for my love of rice pudding. Taught to make it by slowly working a sweet creamy mixture into the rice as it cooks, it was always a labor of love. But what if you could have the love without all the labor and you could work in the flavors of your favorite tea as well?

Then you'd be reaching for your Instant Pot and grabbing your secret weapon - a can of sweetened, condensed milk - to make perfect chai-flavored rice pudding in a half hour. Now, if you want to enjoy it hot, it really only takes that long. If you prefer it chilled, let the finished rice pudding cool to room temperature and move it to a resealable container and chill it further in the refrigerator. The 30 minutes described in the recipe below describes the time involved in making it ... not completely cooling it as desired.

Now if you want a more tradition rice pudding, skip the step where you infuse the water with tea and use cinnamon in place of the pie spice. However, if you are at all a fan of chai, give this version a try ... I adore it!