Walking Taco Casserole

My kid introduced our family to the concept of walking tacos. At school, about once a month, lunch would be a small bag of fritos or tortilla chips into which taco meat, cheese, and veggies would get scooped and the kids would mix it together and eat it with a fork. Of course, I looked at that concept and helped it grow to feed a family. First, I would put together all the ingredients and let everyone mix their own "taco" in a bowl. But since that felt a lot like nachos, I opted to build a recipe that blends the concept with a casserole. The result? Cheers.

As is often the case with recipes like this, feel free to tweak what's called for to suit your tastes, the contents of your fridge and pantry, and any dietary preferences or requirements. I find the blend below gives a good flavor and texture without having me chopping veggies for days or looking for challenging ingredients. I've made this with a blend of ground beef and Mexican chorizo too and it's lovely - though decreasing the amount of taco seasoning is suggested since the chorizo is already seasoned.

This is a meal on its own and just pouring your favorite beverage is all that's required. If the mix isn't spicy enough or you want a bit more moisture in each bite, add hot sauce or salsa at the table. Oh - and enjoy a quick casserole that meets with everyone's approval.