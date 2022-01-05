Dragon Beef and Noodles

When discussing things culinary in nature, seeing the word dragon in the name often evokes a spicy meal that will set your tongue on fire. However, this Dragon Beef is named for my little Instant Pot steam helper, seen here:

When a quick release is called for in a recipe, I set my dragon over the pressure valve to redirect and tame the steam at the end of the cooking process. Dishes that used to spatter my kitchen cabinets and counter with steam and sometimes even light debris are properly tamed by my little dragon. So when I make the beef and sauce in my Instant Pot, my dragon helps. What's more, I can get the entire meal assembled in about a half hour which is music to my ears.

This is a one dish meal and you can feel free to tweak a lot about it. Use different veggies, pasta options, and even make the sauce spicier, sweeter, saltier, and more. Find what works for you and then dig in. Dinner should be fast without being difficult and this one checks both those boxes and the delicious one as well!