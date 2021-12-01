Weeknight Shorts: Late Harvest Sausage Minestrone

As December begins and I'm looking for ways to simplify a busy holiday season, I often turn to soup. I can make a bunch of it and have leftovers for lunch or a dinner later in the week and there are so many ways to prepare it. This time around, I'm offering a simple late season minestrone soup featuring roasted tomatoes and Italian sausage that takes about a half hour to get on the table. What's not to love?

Minestrone is about showcasing vegetables and the blend I include here is far from complete. Do you have some summer or winter squash? Toss it in! A few stray green beans? They will be great in it. Peppers and onions are often included and I only omitted them here because I had a guest with food preferences that did not include them. This is an excellent way to use up a few leftover veggies from the crisper, a snack tray, or last night's supper. Get creative - this recipe is versatile enough to work with you.

I love making pillowy focaccia to serve alongside a soup like this, but grilled cheese or even a crusty baguette will do the trick. Keep it simple and enjoy a meal that doesn't take too much and gives so very much!