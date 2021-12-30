Oven Fried Chicken Strips

I like chicken strips. I like the crunch and I like the seasoning and I like to drizzle hot honey on them. And, this time of the year, I'm often reminded that they pair very nicely with champagne and other bubbly adult beverages. So with New Year's Eve just around the corner, why not take just a half hour and lean into being delightfully festive in a way that is crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside?

I love this particular seasoning approach because it's universally adored in my part of the world. However, if you wanted, it would awfully easy to swap the smoked paprika for some ground chipotle to give your strips a bit of a kick. You could try other coating options, but I really haven't found anything I like better than good 'ol cornflakes. I tend to have them on hand all the time and we never really use them as breakfast cereal ever. I just adore the crunch they add.

Whether you are serving them with waffles, salads, or just a glass of bubbly, these chicken strips are sure to leave you snagging the recipe for your regular menu rotation. So raise a glass, or at least a fork, and join me in welcoming 2022!