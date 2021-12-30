Oven Fried Chicken Strips
I like chicken strips. I like the crunch and I like the seasoning and I like to drizzle hot honey on them. And, this time of the year, I'm often reminded that they pair very nicely with champagne and other bubbly adult beverages. So with New Year's Eve just around the corner, why not take just a half hour and lean into being delightfully festive in a way that is crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside?
I love this particular seasoning approach because it's universally adored in my part of the world. However, if you wanted, it would awfully easy to swap the smoked paprika for some ground chipotle to give your strips a bit of a kick. You could try other coating options, but I really haven't found anything I like better than good 'ol cornflakes. I tend to have them on hand all the time and we never really use them as breakfast cereal ever. I just adore the crunch they add.
Whether you are serving them with waffles, salads, or just a glass of bubbly, these chicken strips are sure to leave you snagging the recipe for your regular menu rotation. So raise a glass, or at least a fork, and join me in welcoming 2022!
Oven Fried Chicken Strips
- 1 ¼ lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breasts - cut into strips
- ¼ c. mayonnaise
- 4 c. cornflakes
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika
- ¼ tsp. onion powder
- 1 tsp. granulated sugar
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. black pepper
- Cooking spray
Preheat the oven to 425° F. Line a sheet pan with foil and coat it with cooking spray; set aside.
In a shallow dish, mix the chicken strips and mayonnaise, making sure every strip is thoroughly coated. Use more mayonnaise if necessary.
In a food processor, pulse together the cornflakes, smoked paprika, onion powder, sugar, salt, and pepper until coarse crumbs form. Pour the cornflake mixture onto a plate.
Remove the chicken strips individually from the mayonnaise and then roll them in the cornflake mixture.
Place the chicken on the baking sheet in a single layer. Coat the tops of the chicken tenders with cooking spray.
Bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and crispy. Serve hot.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
