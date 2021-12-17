Late Fall Breakfast Hash

Last month, I was the happy recipient of some green tomatoes. I popped them into a paper grocery bag and left them on the counter for a bit over a week and was happy to have successfully talked them into going full red. Then, I decided to pair them with some of my favorite fall vegetables to make a glorious breakfast hash for my morning egg.

Perhaps more than usual, the make up of this recipe is up to you. I liked the trio of sweet potato, regular potatoes, and carrots together. And the tomatoes and radicchio brought both color and texture to the finished dish. If you have collard greens and onions, use those. If you have parsnips and turnips, those will crispy and char beautifully as well. You get the idea.

After making the hash, I just fry some eggs over medium so there's some runny yolk to work into this pretty hash. Then I dig in and give thanks for the last goodies of the season. If you are avoiding eggs, it's easy enough to grab a spoonful of your favorite mustard for dipping this hash to make it complete.