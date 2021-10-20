Harvest Vegetable Fritters

Sometimes at the end of my gardening season, I'm left with some summer squash (let's face it, I'm always left with summer squash!), a couple cobs of corn, some beets and carrots, and a pile of potatoes. What should I make? Fritters, of course!

I love this recipe because it works with all kinds of veggies. I like to pair some starchy options (corn, potatoes, sweet potatoes, winter squash, etc.) with some moisture-bringing options (summer squash, carrots, beets, spinach, etc.) to make fritters that are tender on the outside and crispy on the inside. You can put together 2 cups of each type and make fritters with them. How fun is that?

I like to serve these with hot honey and a sour cream-based sauce so everyone can blend sweet, spicy, and creamy in a way that brings them joy. Then a really nice side salad and maybe a fried egg if I'm looking for more protein. Sometimes the end of the season can be downright delicious!