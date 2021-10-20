Harvest Vegetable Fritters
Sometimes at the end of my gardening season, I'm left with some summer squash (let's face it, I'm always left with summer squash!), a couple cobs of corn, some beets and carrots, and a pile of potatoes. What should I make? Fritters, of course!
I love this recipe because it works with all kinds of veggies. I like to pair some starchy options (corn, potatoes, sweet potatoes, winter squash, etc.) with some moisture-bringing options (summer squash, carrots, beets, spinach, etc.) to make fritters that are tender on the outside and crispy on the inside. You can put together 2 cups of each type and make fritters with them. How fun is that?
I like to serve these with hot honey and a sour cream-based sauce so everyone can blend sweet, spicy, and creamy in a way that brings them joy. Then a really nice side salad and maybe a fried egg if I'm looking for more protein. Sometimes the end of the season can be downright delicious!
- 2 c. shredded yellow squash
- 2 c. corn kernels, preferably fresh off the cob
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ⅔ c. all-purpose flour
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 tsp. onion powder
- 2 T. olive oil
Place the shredded squash in a colander and sprinkle it lightly with salt. Let it sit for 10 minutes before squeezing out as much liquid as possible with your hands. Transfer the squash to a large bowl; add the corn kernels, garlic, flour, eggs, onion powder, ¼ teaspoon of salt, and ⅛ teaspoon of black pepper. Stir until the mixture is combined into a lumpy batter.
Line a plate with paper towels. Place a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the olive oil. Once the oil is shimmering, scoop mounds of the vegetable mixture into the pan (I like to use an ice cream scoop), flattening the mounds slightly and spacing them about 1 inch apart.
Cook the fritters for 2 to 3 minutes before flipping them. Continue cooking them for an additional 1 to 2 minutes until they’re golden brown and crispy. Transfer them to the paper towel-lined plate, season them with salt, and repeat the cooking process with the remaining fritter batter.
Serve the fritters while hot. Great toppings include hot honey, yogurt or sour cream, and any number of remoulades.
- Yields: 12-14 fritters
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
