Early Fall Chorizo Tacos
I try to keep Mexican chorizo on hand because few other sausages out there pack the same combination of flavor and versatility. Typically made from ground pork or a mixture of pork and beef, it’s used in many Mexican recipes to add a punch of flavor since it’s so highly seasoned! Unlike Spanish chorizo, Mexican chorizo is uncured and must be cooked first. It can be found in many grocery stores either in the meat section or in the refrigerated aisles with the link sausages.
One of my favorite ways to use it is in tacos. A little goes a long way, so even though this recipe only calls for a half pound of the sausage, once combined with some amazing veggies, tortillas, and shredded cheese, it will easily serve four and as many as six! If you do not have access to hatch chiles, you can use poblanos or another fairly mild chile. Roasting them gives them extra flavor and a perfect texture for these tacos.
If you still have access to some late summer/early fall melons, slice some up and serve them alongside these. A mixed tomato salad would also be lovely. Even a green salad brimming with apples and pears would be a nice accompaniment. Keep it simple and keep it fresh!
- 2-3 hatch chiles
- 1 T. avocado oil or other high smoke point oil
- 8 oz. Mexican chorizo, removed from its casing
- 1 medium zucchini, trimmed and sliced into bite-sized pieces
- 1 ear of corn, husked and kernels removed
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1 tsp. granulated garlic
- Flour tortillas
- Shredded cheese of your choice
Coat the whole chiles thoroughly with oil and set them in a cast iron or other heavy, oven-proof skillet. Broil several inches from the heating element until the skins bubble and brown. Turn the chiles at least once for even roasting. Remove the chiles and place them in a heat-proof container with a lid.
While the chiles rest, brown the chorizo in the same skillet you roasted the peppers in. About 5 minutes into the process, add the zucchini, corn, smoked paprika, and granulated garlic. Continue cooking over medium heat until the chorizo is fully cooked, the zucchini is softened, and the corn is bright yellow in color.
Carefully remove the seeds and outer loose skins from the peppers and chop them coarsely. Add the chopped peppers to the chorizo mixture and serve tucked into warm tortillas and topped with your favorite grated cheese.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
