Compound butters are an excellent way to add extra flavor while putting all the effort up front when making a larger batch. As a result, a baked potato becomes a stunning side to steak and that steak gets finished with a dollop of intense flavor. And when it comes to grilling, finishing a grilled dish with a generous slathering of a good compound butter takes it from a summer favorite to a summer must have!

This time around, I'm sharing two recipes. The first is a delightfully simple lemon garlic scape butter that can be assembled in a food processor. The recipe below makes about a half cup, but you can multiply it easily and keep some tucked away in the freezer for use later. If you do not have garlic scapes, substitute 2 garlic cloves per garlic scape and carry on.

Lemon Garlic Scape Butter 1-2 garlic scapes, cut into 1" pieces

1 stick salted butter, softened

Zest from 1/4 of a lemon Add the pieces of garlic scape to the bowl of a food processor and chop until fine. Add the softened butter and the lemon zest to the garlic scapes. Puree in the food processor until all of the ingredients are evenly combined. Refrigerate until use or freeze for up to 3 months. Yields: ½ cup

½ cup Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Now here's where the magic comes in. The next recipe is a very simple lemon garlic grilled chicken and veggies dish. Can you make it and just dig in? Of course and it will be delicious. But if you want to make some summer magic, slather some of the above lemon garlic scape butter over everything when it comes off the grill. That's what I did with the batch pictured above and I want to stress that my family of three demolished everything that came off the grill. The dog was nearly inconsolable! So yeah, make the compound butter and get used to adding it to basically any savory goodies coming off the grill (and really, anything savory at all). You can thank me later.