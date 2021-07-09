Ricotta Custard Crepes with Port Raspberry Sauce & Brandied Peaches

Beautiful summer weekends beg for laid back brunches with friends, but so many of the best brunch dishes are a bit fussy ... so what do you do? Make nearly everything in advance and assemble for brunch. A meal with many components can leave its maker exhausted if taken on all at once, but if you split it into several smaller tasks taken on in the days before friends and loved ones arrive, you can present a stunning centerpiece and feel up for mimosas and laughter on the patio!

This dish allows you to start several days in advance by making the brandied peaches. They take about 10 minutes to put together and the marinating time in the refrigerator just gets checked off by making it early - it also gives you a chance to try them before brunch! Follow that up with making the port raspberry sauce 2-3 days before your brunch and getting that in the fridge too. It only takes 10-15 minutes to make. Then the ricotta custard gets made the night before in about 10 minutes or so. You can make crepes then too or do that in the morning. That leaves assembling and presentation as your bigger tasks for brunch morning - that's more like it!

I adore these crepes. You can have muffins, bacon/sausage/ham, fresh fruit, coffee/tea/juice, and anything else your little heart desires alongside them. Don't fuss too much because all anyone will be talking about are these stunning crepes! Feel free to bask in the glory a bit.