Weeknight Shorts: Quick Cobb Salad

We all need fast, easy meals that everyone will like and aren't just fried foods or pizza. And this time of the year, that means main dish salads for me and mine. But since we're looking for something filling, this clever cobb salad features all the flavor you could ask for and suggests grabbing leftovers to help with the protein. I like making mine when I've recently had chicken and early in the week, when a few slices of bacon and a couple hard-boiled eggs from weekend brunches can make it happen so fast, the preparation time in the recipe can actually be halved!

Tweak as you'd like, but as it's presented here is what gets cheers and "can we have this again?" happening at my table. But if you know your kidlets won't accept blue cheese, toss in something that will please them. You can even make it vegetarian by excluding the chicken and bacon and either using cooked tofu or chickpeas or just omitting them altogether.

I like pouring tall glasses of lemonade or iced tea and eating a salad like this outside. It's pretty and yummy and quick. Just fantastic for feeding your family and leaving enough time in the day to go for a stroll around the neighborhood. Enjoy!