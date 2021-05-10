Sweet Potato-Lentil Stew

My family tries to include very low meat and meatless meals in our menu rotation each week. And while some dishes like pasta or or pizza really lend themselves to this concept, it might surprise you to know that stews are actually perfect vehicles as well. The key is blending strong flavors with spices and fats that might otherwise be covered by cuts of beef, pork, or chicken in more traditional stews.

When making vegan stews, I take a page out of Indian curry cooking. Many curries are meat free by nature and the blends of seasonings plus the reliance on ingredients like creamy coconut milk to give dishes extra flavor and substance means meat can be an afterthought if it's a thought at all. As outlined below, this stew is vegan, though you could use butter or ghee instead of coconut oil and it would be vegetarian or chicken broth instead of vegetable broth and it would be only rely lightly on meat-based ingredients. And really, reducing meat reliance is where my family is right now and I have to say, it's delicious!

This stew is excellent on its own, though adding some bread, naan, or rolls to sop up the last bits in the bowl is a lovely idea. And, like most stews, this dish is actually even lovelier the day after it has been made, so consider doubling the recipe to make a week of quick and easy lunches the next time a spring cold snap finds your address.