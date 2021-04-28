Weeknight Shorts: Seared Pork with Cabbage Slaw

Late April and early May brings some of my favorite weather and cooking opportunities of the year. The gentle breezes and warm, but generally not hot weather makes opening windows and dining al fresco a welcome relief from months of winter's cold and snow. Those same things bring us the season's first produce and that freshness is so vibrant, it makes meals just sing with flavor. So yeah ... find the freshness and lean in!

This cabbage slaw combines a lot of colors, flavors, and textures to make a foundation for a meal that's downright delicious without being heavy. Be careful not to overcook the pork. Today's pork tenderloin and loin roasts are leaner and cook quickly, so grab a kitchen thermometer to help keep things safe (at least 145°F) without losing moisture and tenderness.

I like serving this meal as is without any sides. What's more, I like eating it outside if I can manage. When July and August hit, we often find ourselves hiding from the harsh, hot sun, so I like basking while the season makes doing so a dream. And if you happen to have a beautiful, tasty, healthy meal along for the ride, so much the better!