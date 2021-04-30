Lemon Butter Baked Tilapia and Broccoli

Fish is famous for being a quick meal, but when you employ the sheet pan method of baking an entire meal at once, it becomes super easy as well. This version takes mild-flavored tilapia and pairs it with broccoli. Then the pair are generously drizzled with a combination of lemon, garlic, and butter. The result is a meal made in under a half hour that will make your mouth sing!

You can, of course, use other fish in this. Cod and salmon are both readily available and will cook in about the same amount of time. Just remember that the thicker your fillets, the longer your cook time will be. You can also mix up the veggies in this. Asparagus and sliced baby potatoes are both excellent choices. Again, asparagus will bake more quickly than broccoli and potatoes will take a little longer. You can help with those disparities by starting the potatoes for about 5 minutes before adding the fish and the butter drizzle or starting the fish a few minutes before adding asparagus.

This meal is enough on its own, but you could always add a nice side salad if you are looking for a bit more. And, of course, pouring a glass of chilled wine will make it a bit more of a celebration too!