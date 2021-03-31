Cast Iron Skillet Eggplant Parmesan

In the past, I've often turned to eggplant parmesan as a dish to order at my favorite Italian restaurant. It's one of those bit involved dishes that tends to make way too much for my small family. And while there aren't a lot of ways to trim the prep time on this one, there is a pretty simple way to make less of it so you aren't overeating or living on leftovers forever: use a cast iron skillet.

Cast iron is a super star when it comes to baked and roasted dishes. So for this dish, I used one medium eggplant and made enough for my family and an extra serving for lunch the next day. Beyond that, most of the prep work involved waiting for eggplant to sweat, bake, and then for the assembled dish to finish baking. The most involved step is breading the eggplant rounds and using mayo takes a lot of the fuss out of the process. With a streamlined, smaller dish, I can make this once a month without feeling like I need to be watching it all for half the day or spending the next week eating the leftovers.

I like serving this with toasted garlic bread and a vegetable side. The steamed broccoli pictured above was downright lovely and I highly recommend it. I also highly recommend grabbing your cast iron skillet and making this heavenly eggplant parmesan part of your life. Enjoy!