Cast Iron Shakshouka
When not in season, I don't bother with fresh tomatoes. Instead, I focus on dishes that want simmering, stewing, roasting, etc. And I turn to jarred sauces and canned tomatoes. I am a fan of fire-roasted diced tomatoes in particular. They tend to have a nice, rich flavor that can be a challenge to capture without tomatoes right off the vine and break down into a lovely sauce when simmered for 15 minutes or less.
When cooked in a heavy cast iron skillet, they make a perfect foundation for shakshouka, a dish featuring eggs gently cooked in a flavorful tomato sauce and sprinkled with cheese. While feta is more traditional, I am particularly fond of the combination of mozzarella and parmesan, especially when I'm lucky enough to have a seeded baguette from my favorite local bakery!
The shakshouka with bread is really enough for the meal, but if I'm spending the time for this lovely brunch, I do tend to include a bowl of olives and some fresh fruit, along with hummus and sliced cucumbers as well. Then some coffee, juice, bloody marys, tea, you get the idea. Enjoy brunch!
- 3 T. olive oil
- 1 c. chopped onion
- 1 c. chopped pepper
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tsp. ground cumin
- 2 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1 tsp. ground cayenne
- 2 - 14 oz. cans, diced fire-roasted tomatoes with juice
- 4 eggs
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 5 oz. shredded cheese - I used a combination of mozzarella and parmesan
- Bread, for dipping
Preheat the oven to 375° F.
In a large cast iron skillet (10-12"), heat the oil over medium-low heat.
Add the chopped onions and peppers, sauté until soft, about 15 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté for another minute. Add the cumin, smoked paprika, and cayenne. Sauté for another minute. Add the diced tomatoes and cook until the sauce thickens, about 5-10 minutes.
Gently break the eggs into the skillet. Season with salt and pepper; sprinkle evenly with the shredded cheese. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake until the eggs are set and the cheese is melted and bubbly, about 7 minutes. Serve hot with bread for dipping.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
