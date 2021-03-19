Cast Iron Shakshouka

When not in season, I don't bother with fresh tomatoes. Instead, I focus on dishes that want simmering, stewing, roasting, etc. And I turn to jarred sauces and canned tomatoes. I am a fan of fire-roasted diced tomatoes in particular. They tend to have a nice, rich flavor that can be a challenge to capture without tomatoes right off the vine and break down into a lovely sauce when simmered for 15 minutes or less.

When cooked in a heavy cast iron skillet, they make a perfect foundation for shakshouka, a dish featuring eggs gently cooked in a flavorful tomato sauce and sprinkled with cheese. While feta is more traditional, I am particularly fond of the combination of mozzarella and parmesan, especially when I'm lucky enough to have a seeded baguette from my favorite local bakery!

The shakshouka with bread is really enough for the meal, but if I'm spending the time for this lovely brunch, I do tend to include a bowl of olives and some fresh fruit, along with hummus and sliced cucumbers as well. Then some coffee, juice, bloody marys, tea, you get the idea. Enjoy brunch!