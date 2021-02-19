Tex-Mex Chorizo Stuffed Squash

Some of the coldest weather of the year comes in February if you live in the Midwest like me. And while we all have developed methods for keeping warm, one of my favorites involves stuffing squash that's just been roasted to get dinner on the table. A delightfully warm kitchen filled with the aroma of chorizo and my favorite taco seasoning is one dish that my family never tires of ... especially when the mercury is dipping low.

Of course, as is often the case, you can tweak what you put in this filling. It doesn't even have to be Tex-Mex inspired -- though we do love this version. If you happen to have some bread to use up, make it a bread cube based stuffing. Mashed potatoes on hand? That can be stuffing bliss too. Really, just open your fridge and look at what's there to get some inspiration. This is a great way to use that last bit of cheese in the drawer or a tiny bit of frozen peas. Even a bit of leftover gravy can find its way into a dish like this. But really, if your family loves everything from tacos to quesadillas, give this version (or something like it) a try!

You can serve this alongside a salad if you'd like, but we tend to just dig into it as is and recognize a great roasted/baked dinner as the winter treat it is.