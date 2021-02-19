Tex-Mex Chorizo Stuffed Squash
Some of the coldest weather of the year comes in February if you live in the Midwest like me. And while we all have developed methods for keeping warm, one of my favorites involves stuffing squash that's just been roasted to get dinner on the table. A delightfully warm kitchen filled with the aroma of chorizo and my favorite taco seasoning is one dish that my family never tires of ... especially when the mercury is dipping low.
Of course, as is often the case, you can tweak what you put in this filling. It doesn't even have to be Tex-Mex inspired -- though we do love this version. If you happen to have some bread to use up, make it a bread cube based stuffing. Mashed potatoes on hand? That can be stuffing bliss too. Really, just open your fridge and look at what's there to get some inspiration. This is a great way to use that last bit of cheese in the drawer or a tiny bit of frozen peas. Even a bit of leftover gravy can find its way into a dish like this. But really, if your family loves everything from tacos to quesadillas, give this version (or something like it) a try!
You can serve this alongside a salad if you'd like, but we tend to just dig into it as is and recognize a great roasted/baked dinner as the winter treat it is.
- 1 large or 2 small acorn squash
- 1 link Spanish soft chorizo, casing (if any) removed
- 1 c. cooked rice (leftover rice from Chinese takeout is perfect)
- 2 tsp. taco seasoning (I love this one)
- 1 (14.5 oz.) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
- ½ (14.25 oz.) can black beans, rinsed and drained
- ½ red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
- ½ c. frozen corn kernels, thawed
- 1 c. shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Using a sharp knife, cut the squash in half. Using a spoon, clean out the seeds and stringy bits, so that it's clean inside. If you have two small squash, leave them halved and continue with the recipe. If you have one large squash, cut it into quarters and continue with the recipe.
Place the squash on a baking sheet covered with cooking spray or a silicone baking mat - cut side down. Bake at 350° for 30-35 minutes, until they can be lightly pierced through the skin with a fork.
While the squash is roasting, brown the chorizo fully. Add the rice and taco seasoning and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the rice and seasoning is fully incorporated into the cooked chorizo. Add the diced tomatoes, black beans, bell pepper, and corn; cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until warmed through.
When the squash is done roasting, carefully turn the pieces into a baking dish with the cut side facing up. Be careful - the squash will still be very hot. Spoon the warm rice and chorizo filling into the squash quarters/halves. Sprinkle the shredded cheese over the top and return to the 350° oven and bake for an additional 15 minutes before serving.
- Yields: 3-4 large servings
- Preparation Time: 50 minutes
