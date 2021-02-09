Air Fryer Taco Chickpeas

Chickpeas make a fantastic snack when seasoned and fried until crispy. You can do that in a frying pan, of course, but one way to make them extra crunchy and super quickly is with an air fryer. And you can snack on them or, if you're like me, tuck them into tender flour tortillas alongside fun fillings like shredded radish, sautéed peppers, creamy guacamole, and tangy green onions.

As you might have already guessed, you can make these chickpeas with any number of flavor combinations and work them into your meal/snacking plans. I love giving them a spicy curry treatment to enjoy alongside my favorite Indian dishes and a dill and mustard option is excellent as an appetizer before brats and home fries. Be creative and know you can make them your own.

I will admit that I usually make two batches of these. One gets tucked into street tacos as described above and the second batch is enjoyed warm as a snack when I decide I didn't have enough of them when I had dinner! Yep - they are that good!