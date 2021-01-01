Tom Kha Gai Soup

There is something downright magical about a warm bowl of soup in the waning sunshine. A bowl offering flavors ranging from salty to spicy to sweet and more. A bowl that's beautiful to see, wonderful to smell, and takes you to a place of flowers and spices when you take your first spoonful. And today, I'm sharing my recipe for that.

Tom Kha Gai is a creamy Thai coconut chicken soup and when I'm a bit sniffly, feeling down, or just wanting a break from winter's gray, it's the first dish I turn to. There's something wonderful about the golden creaminess of it all. It does call for some unusual ingredients, but you can work dried Thai chiles and lemongrass into the mix, though I prefer to freeze those plus fresh ginger to have on hand especially for this recipe. Trust me, you'll be glad you did the same.

This soup is enough for me on a cold day, though I have made potstickers or eggrolls with it before. A light salad might also be nice - maybe something with sliced cucumbers and crushed peanuts? I usually just snuggle a bowl in a warm corner and let the experience melt me a little.