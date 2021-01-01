Sausage, Bean, and Escarole Soup

'Tis the season for soup. When Old Man Winter has us feeling the chill to our bones, fighting back with a hot bowl of hearty soup is nourishing in so many ways. I love this recipe because it's quick, but has that simmered all day taste. And packed with lots of beans and vegetables, it's pretty healthy too ... though the sausage keeps you from feeling like you are eating too healthy!

If you don't have some of the ingredients on hand, improvise. Use different kinds of sausage, beans, greens (escarole is lovely, but spinach or kale will also work ... even shredded brussels sprouts), and vegetables. Heck, you can even use other stock if that's where you are ... make it your own and use the recipe as a basic guide.

I like to serve this with a bit of crusty bread for dunking and maybe a sprinkling of grated asiago or the like. Then it's time to sit and savor a meal meant to melt that chill. Mmmmm!