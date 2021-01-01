Roasted Chicken Thighs with Apples and Sage

Warm and comforting foods seem particularly welcome this month. Whether you are looking to banish the chill in the house, fill it with aromas that sing of comfort and family dinners, or just have something pretty and delicious to put on the table, this dish is for you.

Roasted chicken is a perfect meal for putting together when you have the time to let it roast (this one spends nearly an hour in the oven), but you don't want to be putting in a lot of time on your feet. Just assemble a pan and pop it in the oven. A half hour later, reduce the temperature in the oven and add some fresh herbs ... then wait for dinner to be ready.

You could easily roast your favorite root vegetables alongside this dish for a complete meal. Pour a glass of chilled cider and maybe put out a plate of tangy blue or goat cheese and call it dinner.