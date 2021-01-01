Roasted Chicken Thighs with Apples and Sage
Warm and comforting foods seem particularly welcome this month. Whether you are looking to banish the chill in the house, fill it with aromas that sing of comfort and family dinners, or just have something pretty and delicious to put on the table, this dish is for you.
Roasted chicken is a perfect meal for putting together when you have the time to let it roast (this one spends nearly an hour in the oven), but you don't want to be putting in a lot of time on your feet. Just assemble a pan and pop it in the oven. A half hour later, reduce the temperature in the oven and add some fresh herbs ... then wait for dinner to be ready.
You could easily roast your favorite root vegetables alongside this dish for a complete meal. Pour a glass of chilled cider and maybe put out a plate of tangy blue or goat cheese and call it dinner.

- 8-10 chicken thighs, bone-in and skin on
- 1-2 firm apples, cored and sliced very thinly
- Grated lemon peel
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- ¼ c. fresh sage leaves
Preheat the oven to 425° F.
In a large, heavy-bottomed oven-proof pan, arrange the chicken thighs so that they fill it. Press the apple slices between the chicken thighs and sprinkle the tops of the thighs evenly with grated lemon peel, salt, and pepper.
Roast in the preheated oven for 30 minutes before reducing the temperature to 300° F. Add the sage leaves to the pan - lightly crush them between your fingers - and roast the chicken for an additional 20 minutes. Allow the chicken to rest for a few minutes before serving.
- Yields: 4-5 servings, depending on how many thighs you roast
- Preparation Time: 1 hour
