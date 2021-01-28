Make Ahead Stuffed Breakfast Biscuits

4 eggs

1 c. shredded cheese (I used Colby-Jack)

2 T. butter

1 c. cooked, crumbled breakfast sausage

1 can refrigerated biscuits (8 biscuits)

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Line a large cookie sheet with a silicone baking mat or spray with cooking spray. In medium bowl, beat the eggs well with whisk. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the shredded cheese.

In a large, nonstick skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter over medium heat. Pour in the beaten eggs; cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently, until the eggs are firm but still moist. Remove from the heat; stir in the remaining cheese until it is melted. Add the cooked sausage; stir mixture well. Cool for 5 minutes.

Separate the biscuit dough into 8 biscuits; allow them to sit for 5 minutes to allow for easier stretching. Gently pull each biscuit apart partially, leaving the bottom and lower sides intact, forming a deep pocket. Place ¼ cup of the egg mixture inside, pressing it inside to fit. Gently stretch the biscuit dough over the filling, pressing and firmly sealing the edges of the biscuit around the filling. Reshape into rounds, and place on the cookie sheet. Repeat for the remaining biscuits.

In a small microwavable bowl, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter uncovered on High for 30 seconds or until melted. Brush butter onto the top of each biscuit. Top each biscuit with a bit of the reserved shredded cheese.

Bake the biscuits for 15-18 minutes or until the biscuit tops are golden brown and the inside mixture is heated through. Serve immediately or, if freezing for later use, transfer to a cooling rack.

To freeze and reheat: Wrap each baked, cooled biscuit tightly in plastic wrap and a layer of foil. Transfer the biscuits to a large resealable freezer plastic bag and place in the freezer. To reheat from frozen, remove one biscuit from the freezer bag; unwrap completely. Wrap the biscuit in a paper towel; place on a microwavable plate. Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes or until the stuffed biscuit is heated through. Let the biscuits cool for 1 minute before serving.