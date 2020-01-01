Tater Tot Breakfast Bowls

With a season of holidays, colder weather, and time home with our families upon us, it seems only natural that we'd lean into some of our favorite creature comforts. Whether you're piling extra blankets on the bed or aiming for cocoa by the fire, most of us really love a good breakfast ... especially if it's after we've gotten to sleep in! So for the next few posts, we'll be sharing some fun and festive breakfast suggestions and trying to start our days right!

I kinda love putting together meal bowls and breakfast bowls hold a special kind of magic for me, especially when there are roasted, crispy potatoes at the base. But when I don't have the time or energy to start from scratch, I love using tater tots instead! In a hot oven, they crisp up beautifully and the rest of the bowl can be assembled in the last few minutes of baking. It also means a breakfast bowl in about 20 minutes, which is very happy-making.

The bowl described below is one of my favorites, but feel free to make them yours - ham and peppers on hand? Try a Denver-style breakfast bowl. Did you have tacos earlier in the week? Make a Tex-Mex breakfast bowl? Still working through Thanksgiving leftovers? Try drizzling a bit of gravy over those tots! Make it yours and enjoy digging in.