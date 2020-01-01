Weeknight Shorts: Grilled Shrimp Boil

There's definitely a chill in the air these days, but that doesn't mean that Mother Nature doesn't bless us with warm, nearly transcendently lovely days now and then. When that happens, I reach for my aluminum foil and my grill to put together quick, easy foil pillow dinners. And my absolute favorite is one inspired by summer's favorite treat: a shrimp boil.

Gardens are starting to move into the season of potatoes, winter squash, and onions, but that doesn't mean there's no corn to be had anymore. This is a perfect meal for using up those one or three cobs still on the stalks. Add some of those taters and garlic and you've got the veggie part of this meal handled. Then work in some shrimp, sausage, butter, and some seasonings and the rest of the choir has been assembled.

You can skip lemons at the end, but I like the brightness they bring to the table. You could also add some fresh herbs (parsley is particularly nice) to the mix too, although I didn't contemplate that this time around until dinner was just a memory!