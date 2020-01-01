Salmon and Lentil Blend
I'm still on a blending seafood with seasonal goodness kick and with fall here, that means lentils and beans are going to begin factoring into my meals more and more. In fact, I like using my Instant Pot to make big batches of legumes from dried to keep a mason jar of them in the fridge. Then chilis, soups, and quick blends like the one featured here are incredibly quick work. Don't worry - the recipe gives you the right amount for this one dish, but feel free to double or triple the lentil bit to make extra - you might be rewarded with an easy curry later in the week!
And again, this recipe - like the one from Monday - takes advantage of a single salmon fillet. Don't worry - it won't seem like it's not enough and the lentils will keep it more than filling enough. If you don't have the particular vegetables listed in the recipe, you can opt for others, but I really love the moisture and flavor that ripe tomatoes bring to this dish, so try to include those.
I like pairing this dish with warm breadsticks or rolls with herb butter and a glass or two of chilled white wine. This is another one of those dishes that is great to enjoy al fresco if the weather cooperates. Find a sunny spot and enjoy watching the leaves fall gently to the earth while you enjoy a meal that celebrates the bounty of that same Earth!
- 1 c. green or brown lentils
- 2 c. chicken or vegetable broth
- 1 T. cooking fat - I used bacon fat
- 1 (8 oz.) boneless, skinless salmon fillet
- 1 red pepper, chopped
- 2 c. chopped hearty greens - I used Egyptian spinach, but regular spinach or kale also work well
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 large ripe tomato, sliced into wedges
Combine the lentils and broth in an electric pressure cooker and set it for cooking on HIGH pressure for 15 minutes. When the cooking cycle has ended, allow the pot to naturally release the pressure. This should take about 10 minutes. Drain if necessary, but most/all of the liquid should be absorbed during the cooking process. While the lentils are cooking, prepare the rest of the dish.
Heat the cooking fat of your choice over medium-high heat until hot; add the salmon and sauté until fully cooked. Remove to a plate, tear into bite-sized pieces, and keep warm.
Add the red pepper and greens to the still hot skillet and sauté lightly until the pepper is crisp tender and the greens are lightly wilted.
Place the drained lentils, torn salmon, cooked pepper and greens, and tomato wedges in a large serving bowl. Toss well to combine and distribute seasonings. Taste and adjust seasonings before serving.
- Yields: 2-3 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
