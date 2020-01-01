Salmon and Lentil Blend

I'm still on a blending seafood with seasonal goodness kick and with fall here, that means lentils and beans are going to begin factoring into my meals more and more. In fact, I like using my Instant Pot to make big batches of legumes from dried to keep a mason jar of them in the fridge. Then chilis, soups, and quick blends like the one featured here are incredibly quick work. Don't worry - the recipe gives you the right amount for this one dish, but feel free to double or triple the lentil bit to make extra - you might be rewarded with an easy curry later in the week!

And again, this recipe - like the one from Monday - takes advantage of a single salmon fillet. Don't worry - it won't seem like it's not enough and the lentils will keep it more than filling enough. If you don't have the particular vegetables listed in the recipe, you can opt for others, but I really love the moisture and flavor that ripe tomatoes bring to this dish, so try to include those.

I like pairing this dish with warm breadsticks or rolls with herb butter and a glass or two of chilled white wine. This is another one of those dishes that is great to enjoy al fresco if the weather cooperates. Find a sunny spot and enjoy watching the leaves fall gently to the earth while you enjoy a meal that celebrates the bounty of that same Earth!