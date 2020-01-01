Harvest Salmon Salads

This week, we're featuring some great recipes starring your favorite seafood. We begin with a salad highlighting salmon and fresh vegetables. When making salmon for dinner, I am often dealing in fillets and making sure I have just enough to serve since I don't enjoy reheating salmon as leftovers. That means that sometimes I am left with one lonely fillet. And that means I can make my favorite harvest salad!

That single fillet plays the part of protein in a symphony of flavors otherwise brought by fresh vegetables and herbs from the garden. The nutrient-packed Egyptian spinach from our CSA boxes this season helps make this salad a nutritional powerhouse alongside sweet corn, loads of tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers, and even some fresh chives. A tangy dressing that falls together in the blending of the seasoning on the fish, olive oil, vinegar or citrus juice, and any tweaking with salt and pepper. Keeping it simple lets the freshness shine and that's the focus in this dish.

For me, I like to pour a glass of chilled white wine, lemonade, or iced tea and call this dinner. You could add breadsticks or the like, but I like just having this salad and savoring the flavors of the season. Cheers!