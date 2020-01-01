Citrus Bruschetta
As summer gives way to fall, gardens all over are gracing us with tomatoes, peppers, squash, and more. Since tomatoes tend to be moving toward the end of their season, now is the time to take advantage of the ripest offerings in fresh dishes. So it's time for bruschetta!
This version combines standard tomatoes with chopped citrus for a brighter color and flavor. That's amplified with the addition of goat cheese and balsamic vinegar to give you an appetizer that will really sing. If you have fresh herbs on hand, you can chop and use those, but dried versions are called for here since many gardens have bid farewell to basil, at least.
Whether you are having it as part of a light lunch or the beginning of an evening meal with a glass of wine, enjoy those late harvest tomatoes and the flavor of summer they bring to everything they touch.
Citrus Bruschetta
- 1 sourdough baguette
- 2 T. olive oil
- 1 ½ c. chopped ripe tomatoes
- 1 ½ c. navel oranges, chopped, rind and pith removed
- 1 tsp. basil
- ½ tsp. oregano
- ¼ tsp. course salt
- 1 T. olive oil
- 4 oz. plain goat cheese, at room temperature
- 2 tsp. high quality balsamic vinegar
Slice the baguette into slices about ¾-inch thick. Brush both sides of the bread slices with olive oil Toast the bread slices in a large frying pan over medium-low heat until golden brown on both sides.
Add the tomatoes and oranges to a small bowl; mix. Add the basil, oregano, salt, and olive oil; toss well to coat evenly.
Spread a thin layer of the goat cheese on each piece of toasted bread. Top with a generous helping of the tomato-orange mixture and drizzle lightly with the balsamic vinegar.
Serve immediately.
- Yields: About a dozen pieces (half batch is pictured)
- Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Add new comment