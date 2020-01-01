Citrus Bruschetta

As summer gives way to fall, gardens all over are gracing us with tomatoes, peppers, squash, and more. Since tomatoes tend to be moving toward the end of their season, now is the time to take advantage of the ripest offerings in fresh dishes. So it's time for bruschetta!

This version combines standard tomatoes with chopped citrus for a brighter color and flavor. That's amplified with the addition of goat cheese and balsamic vinegar to give you an appetizer that will really sing. If you have fresh herbs on hand, you can chop and use those, but dried versions are called for here since many gardens have bid farewell to basil, at least.

Whether you are having it as part of a light lunch or the beginning of an evening meal with a glass of wine, enjoy those late harvest tomatoes and the flavor of summer they bring to everything they touch.