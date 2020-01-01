In one way or another, school's back in session and that means trying to get breakfast into bleary-eyed youngsters before their day in education begins. And while a bowl of cereal might be met with wrinkled noses or protest, it might be hard to argue with a breakfast grilled cheese!

Now, while this isn't exactly the breakfast of champions, paired with some fruit it can be a fun way to start that day that keeps kids fueled through to lunch and lightens an otherwise challenging time for us all. If your little treasure isn't a fan of the particular blend of cheese suggested below, opt for something that will give joy. My kiddo loves a combination of aged white cheddar and blue cheese (smoked if possible). That in itself is enough to make this foodie momma weep with pride.

A note about bread. Get something interesting and fun for these. We have a local bakery that makes all manner of amazing artisan bread and the prairie grain pictured here is from them, but the idea is to choose something other than white bread. It will keep them from wanting to eat again immediately and give them more overall nutrition and texture in their morning meal. And really, it's not like I'm suggesting adding mustard and/or pickles to it! (Though you could.)

And, of course, you can always mix things up again and featuring this morning-inspired sandwich for any meal of the day. After all, a whole hell of a lot of rules have gotten tweaked, changed, or outright left behind in this fall's school "routine", so making sure everyone gets fed is definitely on the table for flexibility. However and whenever you give these sandwiches a try, enjoy and hang in there!