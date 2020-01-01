Breakfast Grilled Cheese
In one way or another, school's back in session and that means trying to get breakfast into bleary-eyed youngsters before their day in education begins. And while a bowl of cereal might be met with wrinkled noses or protest, it might be hard to argue with a breakfast grilled cheese!
Now, while this isn't exactly the breakfast of champions, paired with some fruit it can be a fun way to start that day that keeps kids fueled through to lunch and lightens an otherwise challenging time for us all. If your little treasure isn't a fan of the particular blend of cheese suggested below, opt for something that will give joy. My kiddo loves a combination of aged white cheddar and blue cheese (smoked if possible). That in itself is enough to make this foodie momma weep with pride.
A note about bread. Get something interesting and fun for these. We have a local bakery that makes all manner of amazing artisan bread and the prairie grain pictured here is from them, but the idea is to choose something other than white bread. It will keep them from wanting to eat again immediately and give them more overall nutrition and texture in their morning meal. And really, it's not like I'm suggesting adding mustard and/or pickles to it! (Though you could.)
And, of course, you can always mix things up again and featuring this morning-inspired sandwich for any meal of the day. After all, a whole hell of a lot of rules have gotten tweaked, changed, or outright left behind in this fall's school "routine", so making sure everyone gets fed is definitely on the table for flexibility. However and whenever you give these sandwiches a try, enjoy and hang in there!
Breakfast Grilled Cheese
- 1 tsp. butter
- 1 large egg
- ¼ seasoning salt
- 2 slices grainy bread
- 1 T. mayonnaise
- 1 oz. sliced aged white cheddar
- ½ oz. crumbled blue cheese
Melt the butter in a small skillet over medium heat and carefully crack the egg into it once the butter is melted and evenly spread in the skillet. Allow the egg to cook for a full minute or two (depending on how runny you want your finished egg) before carefully flipping the egg and cooking an additional minute or two. Carefully remove the egg from the pan to a plate.
Spread the outsides of the two slices of bread evenly with the mayonnaise before arranging the sliced and crumbled cheese plus the cooked egg within. Heat the same skillet the egg was made in over medium-high heat and cook the sandwich in the skillet, allowing it to cook for 3-5 minutes per side (depending on your desired crispness of the bread). Remove the sandwich to a plate, slice in half if desired, and enjoy.
- Yields: 1 serving
- Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Add new comment