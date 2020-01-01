Mushroom Asparagus Risotto

I like pairing asparagus with mushrooms. Sometimes they find their way into an omelet or quiche. Other times, they star in a stir-fry. But perhaps my favorite way to enjoy them is atop a generous helping of risotto. And because I don't always have time to stand and stir over the stove, I turn to my Instant Pot to make the risotto and rehydrate my favorite dried mushrooms for a dinner that makes my heart sing.

I think dried shiitake mushrooms are absolutely divine in this dish and I highly recommend that you use them. However, if you don't have them or just really prefer fresh mushrooms (you have tried it with dried, right?), you can sauté some fresh mushrooms with the asparagus instead of slicing and sautéing the dried ones. But seriously, give the dried shiitakes a chance.

I have this with a glass of chilled white wine and call it dinner. If you wanted, you could add a small green salad as a side, but I think the glory of a meal like this is how quickly it comes together, how downright elegant it is in its simplicity, and how you really don't need anything else. Enjoy!