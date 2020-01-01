Mocha Cheesecake Crepes

As we move toward the end of July, many of us are disheartened with the very different summer that's before us this year. When I get down about it -- and I do -- I try to find ways to embrace what the season is still offering us. Whether we're running through the sprinkler and cooling off with watermelon or having a backyard fire and making s'mores, summer traditions still abound. And this time around, I'm offering a delightful crepe recipe brimming with the flavors of chocolate, espresso, and cheesecake that can be perfect for showcasing your favorite seasonal fresh fruit. It's a great way to make this weekend extra special.

The chocolate crepes here are quite similar to most I've made, but for the addition of cocoa powder. The result is a tender crepe brimming with chocolate flavor, perfect for nestling a lightly sweetened espresso cheesecake filling. The sprinkle fresh fruit - anything from chopped peaches to pitted cherries will be wonderful - and dig in!

These crepes can hold their own as a morning meal, although some salty bacon or sausage would be a welcome addition. Then make sure you have a perfect cup of coffee and linger over these delightful morning treats. They are a crepe way to start your day!