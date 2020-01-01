Mocha Cheesecake Crepes
As we move toward the end of July, many of us are disheartened with the very different summer that's before us this year. When I get down about it -- and I do -- I try to find ways to embrace what the season is still offering us. Whether we're running through the sprinkler and cooling off with watermelon or having a backyard fire and making s'mores, summer traditions still abound. And this time around, I'm offering a delightful crepe recipe brimming with the flavors of chocolate, espresso, and cheesecake that can be perfect for showcasing your favorite seasonal fresh fruit. It's a great way to make this weekend extra special.
The chocolate crepes here are quite similar to most I've made, but for the addition of cocoa powder. The result is a tender crepe brimming with chocolate flavor, perfect for nestling a lightly sweetened espresso cheesecake filling. The sprinkle fresh fruit - anything from chopped peaches to pitted cherries will be wonderful - and dig in!
These crepes can hold their own as a morning meal, although some salty bacon or sausage would be a welcome addition. Then make sure you have a perfect cup of coffee and linger over these delightful morning treats. They are a crepe way to start your day!
Mocha Cheesecake Crepes
- ¾ c. milk
- ¼ c. water
- 2 eggs
- 1 c. all purpose flour
- 2 T. unsweetened cocoa powder
- ¼ c. granulated sugar
- 4 oz. full fat cream cheese
- ½ c. heavy whipping cream
- 2 T. espresso powder
- 2 T. powdered sugar
- Fresh fruit for topping - I used cherries and strawberries
To make the crepes, add the milk, water, eggs, flour, cocoa powder, and sugar to a blender in the order listed. Turn the blender on and process until completely smooth.
Heat a crepe pan or small nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Spray with non stick cooking spray, and add just about ½ cup of the batter. Tilt it quickly, but carefully, to distribute the batter over the pan.
Cook for about 1 minute until the bottom is dry and cooked; then flip and cook another 30-60 seconds until the second side is cooked. Repeat until all the batter has been used.
To make the filling, combine the cream cheese, whipping cream, espresso powder, and powdered sugar in a food processor or mini chopper. Process until smooth. Serve the crepes filled with the filling and topped with fresh fruit.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 25 minutes
