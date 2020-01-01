Spatchcock Roasted/Grilled Chicken with Lemon and Veggies

Usually when I start singing the praises of spatchcocking poultry, I get confused looks at best and blushes and giggles more often than I'd care to admit. Simply put, spatchcocking is removing the backbone of a chicken or other poultry and laying it out flat to cook. This does a few things: it makes cooking much faster, gives you LOADS of delicious, crispy skin, and allows for more even cooking. While you can do it with a turkey, you end up needing a very big roasting pan. I like doing it with chickens and even warm summer weather doesn't stop me because this works in the oven and on the grill!

Because we're already putting heat on the skillet or pan, I usually just make sure there are onions (always onions) and other high heat friendly (think root vegetables) in the pan so sides just happen while everything cooks. Also, I adore working lemon into my seasoning because I think chicken and lemon pair beautifully together and because I can squeeze more fresh lemon juice over it all when it is done and let it sizzle and season again right at the end of the process. It's so satisfying.

While I let the chicken rest, I pour glass of chilled white wine or cider and maybe toss together a fresh green salad with whatever's beautiful in the garden. Then it's time to dig into this glorious meal meant to leave you full, happy, and likely needing to wash all the way to your elbows if you've enjoyed it right!