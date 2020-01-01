Spatchcock Roasted/Grilled Chicken with Lemon and Veggies
Usually when I start singing the praises of spatchcocking poultry, I get confused looks at best and blushes and giggles more often than I'd care to admit. Simply put, spatchcocking is removing the backbone of a chicken or other poultry and laying it out flat to cook. This does a few things: it makes cooking much faster, gives you LOADS of delicious, crispy skin, and allows for more even cooking. While you can do it with a turkey, you end up needing a very big roasting pan. I like doing it with chickens and even warm summer weather doesn't stop me because this works in the oven and on the grill!
Because we're already putting heat on the skillet or pan, I usually just make sure there are onions (always onions) and other high heat friendly (think root vegetables) in the pan so sides just happen while everything cooks. Also, I adore working lemon into my seasoning because I think chicken and lemon pair beautifully together and because I can squeeze more fresh lemon juice over it all when it is done and let it sizzle and season again right at the end of the process. It's so satisfying.
While I let the chicken rest, I pour glass of chilled white wine or cider and maybe toss together a fresh green salad with whatever's beautiful in the garden. Then it's time to dig into this glorious meal meant to leave you full, happy, and likely needing to wash all the way to your elbows if you've enjoyed it right!
Spatchcock Roasted/Grilled Chicken with Lemon and Veggies
- 1 4-pound whole chicken
- 2-4 T. olive oil
- 1 T. dried oregano
- 1 T. dried thyme
- 1 lemon, juiced and zested
- 2 tsp. chopped rosemary
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 large onion, peeled and cut into wedges
- 2 c. chopped potatoes, skin on
- 1 c. chopped carrots
- 1 lemon, for finishing (optional)
Preheat the oven to 400° F or prepare your grill for indirect grilling over medium heat.
Using poultry shears, cut along each side of the chicken backbone and remove it (reserve this for making stock later). Turn the chicken breast side up and press on the breastbone to flatten the chicken. Rub the chicken all over with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, oregano, thyme, lemon zest, juice and rosemary. Generously season with salt and pepper.
In a large cast iron skillet, stainless steel pan, or broiler pan (oven or grill proof as needed), toss the vegetables with more olive oil to fully coat them. Place the lemon pieces you juiced in the bottom of the pan and carefully transfer the chicken, skin side up with the lemon halves tucked in under it. Roast the chicken in the oven for 45-50 minutes or grill on the grill for 35-40 minutes, until the skin is golden browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in an inner thigh registers 165°. Remove the chicken from the heat source and, if desired, squeeze additional lemon juice over it all to season and sizzle. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving alongside the cooked veggies.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: About an hour
Add new comment