Cheesy Broccoli and Ham Casserole

When baked ham ends up on the menu for Easter, I tend to cut the leftovers into largish chunks and freezer them for use later on. And when later on rolls around, one of my favorite ways to use it is in a creamy, cheese casserole featuring rice and broccoli.

While I definitely prefer fresh broccoli, this recipe can be made with frozen broccoli as well. If you opt to use frozen broccoli, simply add it with the ham and continue with the recipe as noted. You could also decrease both the sour cream and milk in this recipe and add cream of chicken or mushroom soup instead. I prefer to keep the amount of salt in my finished dish up to me, so I go with the milk and sour cream and adjust the seasoning before popping my baking dish into the oven.

One of the things I really love about this casserole is that it really is a one-dish meal. Spoon into bowls and enjoy!