Cheesy Broccoli and Ham Casserole
When baked ham ends up on the menu for Easter, I tend to cut the leftovers into largish chunks and freezer them for use later on. And when later on rolls around, one of my favorite ways to use it is in a creamy, cheese casserole featuring rice and broccoli.
While I definitely prefer fresh broccoli, this recipe can be made with frozen broccoli as well. If you opt to use frozen broccoli, simply add it with the ham and continue with the recipe as noted. You could also decrease both the sour cream and milk in this recipe and add cream of chicken or mushroom soup instead. I prefer to keep the amount of salt in my finished dish up to me, so I go with the milk and sour cream and adjust the seasoning before popping my baking dish into the oven.
One of the things I really love about this casserole is that it really is a one-dish meal. Spoon into bowls and enjoy!
Cheesy Broccoli and Ham Casserole
- 1 T. cooking fat (I used bacon fat)
- ½ c. onion, finely diced
- 2 ¼ c. broth (I used chicken broth)
- 1 ¼ c. uncooked rice (I used Jasmine rice)
- 2 heads broccoli, cut into chunks
- ¾ c. sour cream
- ¾ c. milk
- 2 c. shredded cheese, divided (I used sharp cheddar)
- 2 c. diced cooked ham
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 c. bread crumbs (I used panko)
- 2 T. butter, melted
Preheat the oven to 350° F.
In a large skillet, heat the cooking fat until hot and melted. Add the onion and sauté over medium heat until translucent and fragrant. Add the chicken broth and rice to the skillet and bring it to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cover tightly for 7 minutes.
Remove the lid; stir and loosen any rice from the bottom. Add the broccoli florets and replace the lid. Cook for 5 minutes.
Add the sour cream, milk, ONE cup of the cheddar cheese, and the ham. Stir until well-combined. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed.
Spread the mixture into a lightly-greased baking dish. I used a 9x13-inch baking dish.
Top with the remaining cup of cheddar cheese. Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes.
Combine the bread crumbs and melted butter. Spread the mixture over the top of the casserole and bake, uncovered, for an 10 additional minutes. Allow the casserole to sit for 5 minutes prior to serving.
- Yields: 8 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes
Add new comment