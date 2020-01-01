Building a Ramen Bowl: Miso Mahi-Mahi Ramen Bowls
Ramen is a little bit of art swirled into some of the most amazing cuisine you'll ever enjoy. No two bowls ever need to be the same and that's the beauty of it. Particularly during cold and damp months, I tend to have ramen on my menu nearly weekly! Sometimes I have chicken in my ramen. Sometimes shrimp. Sometimes tofu or steak. Today, I'm combining some ideas from previous posts to help you build Miso Mahi-Mahi Ramen Bowls.
What makes ramen bowls so wonderful is that you really can put them together the way you'd like. As such, I'll be giving you the list of goodies I included in these, but you can absolutely tweak them. I used soba noodles in mine. Feel free to use glass or udon noodles or opt for rice or leave it all out. Just make it yours and enjoy!
That said, here's the master list of what made it into my bowls. I included links to recipes where available.
- Cooked soba noodles
- Chicken stock
- Steamed asparagus
- Miso mahi-mahi
- Shredded carrots
- Ramen Eggs
- Blistered grape tomatoes
- Pickled Shiitakes
- Sliced green onions
- Fried shallots
