Building a Ramen Bowl: Miso Mahi-Mahi Ramen Bowls

Ramen is a little bit of art swirled into some of the most amazing cuisine you'll ever enjoy. No two bowls ever need to be the same and that's the beauty of it. Particularly during cold and damp months, I tend to have ramen on my menu nearly weekly! Sometimes I have chicken in my ramen. Sometimes shrimp. Sometimes tofu or steak. Today, I'm combining some ideas from previous posts to help you build Miso Mahi-Mahi Ramen Bowls.

What makes ramen bowls so wonderful is that you really can put them together the way you'd like. As such, I'll be giving you the list of goodies I included in these, but you can absolutely tweak them. I used soba noodles in mine. Feel free to use glass or udon noodles or opt for rice or leave it all out. Just make it yours and enjoy!

That said, here's the master list of what made it into my bowls. I included links to recipes where available.

Cooked soba noodles

Chicken stock

Steamed asparagus

Miso mahi-mahi

Shredded carrots

Ramen Eggs

Blistered grape tomatoes

Pickled Shiitakes

Sliced green onions

Fried shallots

When assembled, this beautiful bowl of delicious is just what's needed as winter and spring battle it out outside our doors. So make something beautiful and enjoy!