Building a Ramen Bowl: Ramen Eggs

A couple of years ago, I feel in love with pickled shiitakes as a glorious condiment for any cuisine remotely Asian in nature ... or just anything wanting a salty, sweet, umami kick. But once I've made them, there's no way I'm tossing the brine! I use it to splash into fried rice, add to other sauces, or thicken and use as a sauce on its own. But my very favorite way to use it is as a marinade for soft-boiled eggs. The resulting jammy eggs are absolutely perfect when gently sliced in half and nestled into a piping hot bowl of ramen.

Ramen is a little bit of art swirled into some of the most amazing cuisine you'll ever enjoy. No two bowls ever need to be the same and that's the beauty of it. Particularly during cold and damp months, I tend to have ramen on my menu nearly weekly! So that means I usually have both the aforementioned shiitakes and the ramen eggs presented here. Since one leads very much to the other, I tend to think of them together. However, you can make a quick marinade apart from the leftover brine, but you can definitely tell I have a preference!

I've given a guide to different levels of cooking you can use for your soft-boiled egg. I love a good jammy egg, so I let mine sit in the gently boiling water for 6 ½ minutes and then, carefully using tongs or a slotted spoon, move them to a bowl of cold water and add enough ice to cover the eggs. When the ice cubes are melted, it's time to peel the eggs and give them a bath. A couple of hours (or more) later, and you've got the most glorious addition to a bowl of ramen I know. Ingredients in my ramen come and go, but jammy ramen eggs are my most prized addition. Try them!