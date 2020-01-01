Building a Ramen Bowl: Miso Mahi-Mahi

Ramen is a little bit of art swirled into some of the most amazing cuisine you'll ever enjoy. No two bowls ever need to be the same and that's the beauty of it. Particularly during cold and damp months, I tend to have ramen on my menu nearly weekly! Sometimes I have chicken in my ramen. Sometimes shrimp. Sometimes tofu or steak. But one of my absolute favorites to add is Miso Mahi-Mahi.

Mahi-Mahi is a firm, white-fleshed fish that plays so very well with other flavors. It makes it the perfect choice for a bath in a miso-based marinade. This one blends the salty umami flavor of miso with sweet dark brown sugar, soy sauce, garlic, and ginger to make for a piece of fish that has a lot going on. And, after cooked, you can easily flake it into your ramen bowl with a fork or pair of chopsticks. Then, dig in and enjoy!

Because this fish doesn't reheat well, feel free to divide or multiply the recipe as needed to make what you need and not more. Then again, if there's a little bit more, it's easy enough to just have that too!