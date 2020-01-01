French Onion Bread Pudding

Some dishes are so versatile, they can play a role in every meal of the day. Whether you are looking for a classy morning star for your breakfast or brunch, a generous lunch option to have alongside salads, or an elegant side dish to serve with seared steaks or roasted pork, this savory bread pudding is where it's at. Inspired by the flavors of French onion soup, the basics of a bread pudding or strata are paired with caramelized onion and melted cheese.

You can use a wide variety of onions. Those with higher sugar content (think vidalia onions) will caramelize more quickly than those with lower sugar content (think yellow onions), but they all have enough sugar to caramelize. If you are impatient, you can add a teaspoon or so of white sugar to speed the process up, but letting nature take its course will give you the best results. Be patient and reap the rewards!

I'm also a fan of mixing cheeses for a dish like this. Butterkäse lives up to its name and is rich and buttery and perfect for melting. The smoked gouda enhances the flavor profile of the bread pudding and tends to make my family smile. Various types of Swiss cheese and even sharper cow and sheep milk cheeses can also work beautifully. Experiment and find out what works for you.

One thing I would highly recommend serving this dish with is a chilled glass of the dry white wine you use to make it. You do use wine in cooking that you'd also drink, right? The dry wine helps cut the richness of the dish and tends to pair with other foods you might be serving with it (think salads, fruit, roasted pork, etc.). Besides, this is a slightly involved recipe and you deserve to sit down at the end of the process and enjoy it right!