Roasted Cabbage Slaw

Savoy cabbage is milder than the common green cabbage carried by most markets and becomes nearly sweet when roasted. So when I'm looking for a clever side dish during the colder months of the year, I make this "salad" that's warm and sweet, tangy and tender, and downright delicious!

Cabbage roasts easily, but make sure you've got a fairly generous coating of extra virgin olive oil to allow it to crisp at the edges a bit. Don't worry if it's a bit brown or even blackened at the edges. We don't want it burned, but we absolutely want evidence of the roasting in this dish. Once you toss together other ingredients like garlic, toasted walnuts, fresh lemon, and grated sharp cheese, you'll be wondering why you don't have cabbage on your table more often.

This dish pairs beautifully with everything from chicken and fish to pork and steak. You'll want to favor bold flavors in your main dish to keep up with the flavors in this one, but the end result is a winter meal that leaves your tongue dancing and your heart warm.