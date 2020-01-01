Roasted Cabbage Slaw
Savoy cabbage is milder than the common green cabbage carried by most markets and becomes nearly sweet when roasted. So when I'm looking for a clever side dish during the colder months of the year, I make this "salad" that's warm and sweet, tangy and tender, and downright delicious!
Cabbage roasts easily, but make sure you've got a fairly generous coating of extra virgin olive oil to allow it to crisp at the edges a bit. Don't worry if it's a bit brown or even blackened at the edges. We don't want it burned, but we absolutely want evidence of the roasting in this dish. Once you toss together other ingredients like garlic, toasted walnuts, fresh lemon, and grated sharp cheese, you'll be wondering why you don't have cabbage on your table more often.
This dish pairs beautifully with everything from chicken and fish to pork and steak. You'll want to favor bold flavors in your main dish to keep up with the flavors in this one, but the end result is a winter meal that leaves your tongue dancing and your heart warm.
Roasted Cabbage Slaw
- 2 pounds savoy cabbage, cut into thin wedges
- 6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ cup coarsely chopped walnuts
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
- 1 lemon
- Red pepper flakes, to taste
- Grated parmesan, to taste
Preheat the oven to 450° F.
Evenly coat the bottom of a baking sheet with 2 tablespoons of oil. Arrange the cabbage evenly over the sheet and brush with another 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Sprinkle evenly with the salt and pepper; roast in the preheated oven for about 10 minutes or until softened and the edges are slightly crisp. Using a spatula, carefully flip the wedges and return to the oven for another 5 minutes before removing and allowing to cool.
While the cabbage roasts, place the walnuts in a small baking dish and toast them in the oven for about 5 minutes or until fragrant. Place the toasted walnuts, the zest from the lemon, and the minced garlic in a large serving bowl. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil to the mixture along with some red pepper flakes and a bit of salt; stir to combine. Add the juice from the lemon and stir again.
Chop the cabbage and add that and the grated parmesan to the bowl. Stir well and serve warm.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 25 minutes
