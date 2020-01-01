As the month comes to an end, I often find myself craving something resembling fast food. Maybe it's the decadence of the holidays followed by the world insisting that we all lose 10 pounds, eat all the salads, and take up jogging ... in the snow, ice, and blizzard conditions outside our doors. It's enough to make me want to dig into a pizza and follow it up with a pint of ice cream. But with just a bit of time and planning, I'll have something better than that that helps the cravings without requiring a trip to the ER for a self-induced coronary.

These Nashville Fish Sandwiches feature tender white fish surrounded by a seasoned, crunchy coating on a toasted pretzel roll, crisp cabbage, tangy pickles, and a glorious drizzle of hot honey. My family was recently introduced to Mike's Hot Honey when it ended up under our Christmas tree. When I looked into what made a Nashville-style sandwich, the requirements were tender protein with highly seasoned, crunchy crust alongside hot and sweet flavors. Seems a perfect application for hot honey, though feel free to choose a different spicy-sweet condiment if you don't have this one on hand.

You can opt for a different kind of roll, though my family loves pretzel rolls and this is a great option. You could use chopped iceberg lettuce, but I really love the crunch and flavor that cabbage provides. I used napa cabbage so I wasn't dealing with super thick piles of cabbage too. You can skip the sliced pickle, but I really love the tangy crunch it adds to the sandwich. Then serve these fantastic sandwiches alongside potato salad or chips and enjoy! And if you'd like, you can always save room for a little ice cream!