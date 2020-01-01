Gnocchi with Sausage and Roasted Tomatoes

Normally, any recipe that calls for just three ingredients and can be on the table in twenty minutes would be part of the Weeknight Shorts series. However, since this one calls for roasted tomatoes and not everyone has some frozen on hand -- though you really should consider doing just that -- I'm leaving it as an exercise for the cook to figure out which category it fits into.

If you don't have bulk sausage available, you can get a package of hot Italian sausage in casings and just remove the casings. It takes a bit longer and is messier, but it's not a lot more time or a lot more mess. If you don't like spicy food, opt for mild sausage instead. I personally find the combination of the sweet roasted tomatoes and the spicy sausage to be perfect.

Now this can be a meal on its own, but I really like serving it alongside a light salad. A little crunch and freshness is just what this comfort food feast needs to round it out. Careful! You might find yourself planting a lot more tomatoes next summer in anticipation of living off meals like this the next time winter comes around!