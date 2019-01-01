Sometimes, all you have time for is a quick salad featuring one or two ingredients and a dressing from a bottle. We've all been there and there's nothing wrong with that. But sometimes your soul is just aching for something fresh and beautiful. When that happens, take a bit more time (but not a lot more time) and put together a salad that really sings.

This gorgeous salad really tastes as good as it looks. Between a lot of texture, color, and flavors, it has something for everyone and a creative dressing that includes everything from tahini to maple syrup to ginger ale -- yep, ginger ale! There's a reason it got it's name ... it really does have a little bit of everything. Feel free to tweak it a bit here and there to suit your tastes, but losing lots of ingredients or changing up the dressing will definitely leave you with a different salad altogether, so I highly suggest giving it a go as is at least once.

This stunning salad is great served along hearty meals. Think roast chicken and seared steak instead of a soup - though I could even see how it would pair nicely with a hearty soup or stew for a holiday luncheon. Hmm. Maybe in addition to being an Everything Salad for what's in it, it can be one for what it should be served with! Think of it as an early gift this holiday season.