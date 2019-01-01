Romanesco White Cheddar Bisque
Over the next few weeks, we'll be covering the biggest foodie holiday of them all: Thanksgiving. Whether you are looking for turkey ideas or the perfect sides, we've got you covered. This time around, we're looking at a clever way to begin your big dinner. A first course of a dressed up broccoli cheddar soup is just what we need.
While you can use broccoli, romanesco (think a blend between broccoli and cauliflower) blends more smoothly. White cheddar gives your bisque a super creamy color and texture. Potatoes and turnips give the soup more body and more veggie content too. Beyond that, a course that takes about a half hour to make is fantastic. If you want to pause after blending and reheat your soup and finish it with the cream and cheese just before serving, you can do that too.
I highly recommend small bowls of this very decadent soup. After all, you've got turkey and all the fixings yet to come! Small bowls, ramekins, or even mugs will do the trick and give everyone a taste of the decadence yet to come.
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 5 shallots, finely chopped
- 3 turnips, diced
- 1 head romanesco or green broccoli, stems & florets, chopped
- 1 large potato, peeled and diced
- 6 cups vegetable or chicken broth
- ½ teaspoon thyme
- ½ teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 1 cup, freshly shredded sharp white cheddar cheese
In a large pot, bring the extra virgin olive oil to temperature over medium heat; add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the shallots and continue cooking until soft, about 3 minutes.
Add the turnips, romanesco or broccoli, and potato; cook for another 3-4 minutes. Add the broth, thyme, nutmeg, cumin, salt, and pepper. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the vegetables are soft; about 10 minutes.
Using a handheld immersion blender, purée the vegetable mixture until smooth.
Add the cream and white cheddar cheese and reheat the soup over medium heat until hot.
- Yields: 8 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
