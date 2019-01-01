Romanesco White Cheddar Bisque

Over the next few weeks, we'll be covering the biggest foodie holiday of them all: Thanksgiving. Whether you are looking for turkey ideas or the perfect sides, we've got you covered. This time around, we're looking at a clever way to begin your big dinner. A first course of a dressed up broccoli cheddar soup is just what we need.

While you can use broccoli, romanesco (think a blend between broccoli and cauliflower) blends more smoothly. White cheddar gives your bisque a super creamy color and texture. Potatoes and turnips give the soup more body and more veggie content too. Beyond that, a course that takes about a half hour to make is fantastic. If you want to pause after blending and reheat your soup and finish it with the cream and cheese just before serving, you can do that too.

I highly recommend small bowls of this very decadent soup. After all, you've got turkey and all the fixings yet to come! Small bowls, ramekins, or even mugs will do the trick and give everyone a taste of the decadence yet to come.