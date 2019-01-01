Grilled Salmon and Veggie Tacos

Part of the appeal of fish is that it's both quick and easy to cook and it's actually quite good for you. But this time of the year, we have the added bonus of being able to pair it with some of the season's finest produce. And since fall has just arrived, I like to make a batch of tacos that has just the hint of the season upon us. Instead of tomatoes and green onions, these tacos boast lightly grilled squash, peppers, and onions. With a smoky seasoning with just the right amount of heat, it makes for a fast meal that's perfect as the weather changes and we want a blend of both summer and fall.

Now, I chose yellow squash because I love the color it brings to this meal, but zucchini or pattypan or any other summer squash with a soft skin will do nicely in this meal. Save the butternut and acorn varieties for another meal - this one wants the quick-cooking glory that these lighter varieties possess.

A note about salmon: for the grill, it can be done super quickly ... especially if, like me, you like salmon only lightly cooked. However, getting fillets with the skin on really helps keep the fish cooking at about the same rate as the veggies. Plus that skin gets super crispy and delicious this way and, hey, it's also good for you! If you notice the fish finishing up before the veggies, use your metal spatula to remove it earlier to the serving platter.

I like to serve these tacos with very little in the way of condiments -- the fillings cover it well -- but a rice or grain-based dish is lovely, especially since eating tacos over it will naturally add extra flavor to it! A late season melon that's super juicy and sweet might also pair well with these ... and of course, a white wine sangria featuring some of the season's apples and pears would be a lovely way to wash it all down!