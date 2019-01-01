Breakfast Bagel BLT

I usually have yogurt, fruit, and granola for breakfast during the week because I don't have a lot of time to fuss with a morning meal and I tend to really lean into the breakfast and brunch thing on the weekends. So while you might think a breakfast sandwich like this would be kept strictly on the weekend menu, when tomatoes and basil are in season, I make an exception and have been known to make it even 4-5 times a week!

Yes - it's that good. The creamy mayo working hard to keep the gloriously juicy tomato from turning the tender, chewy bagel to mush while the freshly cooked egg snuggles with basil and makes the kitchen smell like an herb garden, while the tell-tale smokiness of good bacon makes my dog decide hanging out on my feet would be a good idea. Yeah. It's that good.

If you have a different fresh green that you love (maybe arugula or spinach?), feel free to use that instead. The key here is that freshness matters. In August, I get the bacon frying and walk out to the garden to pick a ripe tomato and a handful of basil. This sandwich isn't the same any other time of the year and that's why I will indulge in it over and over again now ... even in the middle of the week!

This is a pretty impressive and filling sandwich. I pair it with a cup of coffee and call it the perfect breakfast. If you are looking for anything else to go with it, I'd suggest fruit or a light salad. But on its own, it is the late summer breakfast I crave the most. Enjoy!