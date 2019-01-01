Instant Pot Pesto Potato Salad

Summer means potato salad and if you're looking for a version that's quick, delicious, and easy to make, grab your Instant Pot and get ready to find yourself falling in love with a salad you'll be making again and again. All the cooking happens in the Instant Pot with a 4 minute cook time and the dressing can be assembled in a minute or two.

I do not peel my red potatoes because I think they hold together better with the skins on and I actually really enjoy the flavor they add to the mix. Making the boiled eggs in the Instant Pot saves a lot of time, but make sure you get them into an ice water bath right away to help stop the cooking process and make peeling them easier. I like onion and celery in my potato salad. If you do not, feel free to skip them.

As with all mayonnaise based potato salads, this one wants to be stored in the refrigerator and any leftovers returned to the refrigerator as soon as you are done serving it. It plays well with all of your summer favorites - from hot dogs and burgers to steaks to pulled pork sandwiches. Enjoy this simple, quick salad that will have you reaching for your pesto again and again.