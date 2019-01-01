I've recently gone through a period of using whipped cream to lighten sweets (not calorie-wise -- texture-wise!). As a result, I am not sure I'll ever make regular pudding or cheesecake again. I love the airy texture that whipped cream offers to desserts, but I've also discovered this is an idea that scales. Watch out! Summer is going to be interesting!

This whipped chèvre dip is light and airy, soft enough for dipping and spreading, but holds its shape well. I've seasoned mine with Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel seasoning and dried dill, but you can absolutely tweak the seasonings to suit your tastes and the theme of the other food you plan to serve alongside it. I will be putting out a bowl of this dip on and off throughout the summer and will likely change of the seasonings too.

With the everything seasoning, I find this dip to be particularly tasty with pretzels or pretzel chips. That said, you could make a big batch, put out some lox, capers, and pickled onions, and get a big platter of bagels and just make a glorious morning snack spread when entertaining weekend guests or hosting a summer brunch. Just thinking about it all has me ready to pull out my stand mixer and make yet another batch!